Russia plans to decommission the nuclear-powered cruiser "Pyotr Veliky" — the largest and most powerful surface combat vessel in its fleet. A special commission deemed its repair and modernization unfeasible due to significant wear and tear. This was reported by Russian media, citing Volodymyr Maltsev, head of the All-Russian Fleet Support Movement, UNN reports.

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"The cruiser cannot be restored. The vessel has a certain degree of wear and tear," Maltsev said.

According to Russian media reports from the defense-industrial complex, it was initially planned to begin modernizing the "Pyotr Veliky" immediately after work on the "Admiral Nakhimov" was completed, so that at least one vessel of this class would remain in service with the Russian Navy.

However, due to delays in the work on the "Admiral Nakhimov," which lasted eight years longer than planned, the operational life of the "Pyotr Veliky" was completely exhausted.

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"Pyotr Veliky" is the flagship of the Northern Fleet and the only operational nuclear-powered cruiser of Project 1144 "Orlan." It is also the most powerful surface strike vessel in the Russian Navy and one of the largest in the world, not counting aircraft carriers.

From 1977 to 1996, four such vessels were built at the Baltic Shipyard. The first two — the "Admiral Ushakov" and the "Admiral Lazarev" — have already been decommissioned and are being scrapped.

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