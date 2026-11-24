The state can cover only about a third of its needs for 2027 using its own resources, and expects to receive the remaining funding from international partners. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi stated this following a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities in Zakarpattia, UNN reports.

Details

At the same time, he said, communities must strengthen preparations for winter and security measures regardless of their location in the country.

russia is showing that there are no safe places in Ukraine. Therefore, communities in the west of the country must prepare in the same way as those near the front line - the head of government emphasized.

He noted that simple solutions "cannot exist in such difficult times".

There are obviously not enough resources for everything, so every hryvnia must go where it is indispensable - Koretskyi summarized.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers is strengthening measures to ensure the stable operation of water utilities and sewerage systems following the attacks. Cities are preparing backup power supplies and water deliveries.

The Cabinet of Ministers is promptly preparing the 2027 Budget for its second reading, taking the IMF’s requirements into account — Koretskyi