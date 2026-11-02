The State Emergency Service confirmed that the alert systems were functioning properly after the likely hacking of the "Air Raid Alert" app

Ukraine’s nationwide danger alert system is operating normally, despite reports of possible interference with the “Air Raid Alert” app. Citizens were urged to rely on official statements from local authorities and street loudspeaker signals. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

The State Emergency Service emphasized that all threat signals are transmitted to regional administrations and from there to street alert systems.

Rescuers assured that the nationwide system continues to function normally, so citizens can rely on loudspeaker signals.

Ukrainians warned about the danger of third-party links

Once again, we urge citizens under no circumstances to follow third-party links or spread unverified information — the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Recall that on the evening of November 1, users of the “Air Raid Alert” app began receiving notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat, as well as the danger of street fighting.

Kyiv residents received notifications about a nuclear and chemical threat due to a possible hacker attack on the “Air Raid Alert” app

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Air Force reported possible hostile interference with the app. At the same time, the capital’s authorities refuted reports of a radiation threat and assured that “Kyiv Digital” and the street alert system were operating without disruptions.

Citizens are advised to verify information about threats through official channels of government authorities and not to trust suspicious notifications.

Kyiv authorities refuted the radiation threat and urged residents to rely on "Kyiv Digital" and the street-based public alert system