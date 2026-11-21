Illustrative photo

During the day on November 20, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 1,218 enemy targets. In total, more than 40,000 enemy targets have been struck since the beginning of November. This was reported by the press center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, according to UNN.

Details

Among the targets struck:

420 personnel, including 154 killed;

36 drone launch sites;

1 surface-to-air missile system/anti-aircraft gun-missile system;

5 radar stations and electronic warfare systems;

43 units of automotive, special and engineering equipment;

7 armored combat vehicles;

376 shelters and dugouts;

222 enemy UAVs of the “copter,” “wing,” “Shahed,” and “Gerbera” types.

Since the beginning of November (November 1–20), units of the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping have struck 40,386 enemy targets, including 12,285 personnel - the post says.

We remind you

The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Russian enterprise "ANOZIT," which is the only producer of ammonium perchlorate in the Russian Federation—the key component of solid rocket fuel. It is used, in particular, to manufacture the "Iskander-M," "Kinzhal," and "Tsirkon" ballistic missiles.