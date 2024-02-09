The situation in the Red Sea has not yet affected the global economy - IMF

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102049 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128836 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129951 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171447 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169344 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275648 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177842 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167013 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148720 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244338 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101676 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86102 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82738 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95065 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 35679 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275651 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229556 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255006 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240892 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4015 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128837 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103730 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120166 views
The situation in the Red Sea has not yet affected the global economy - IMF

The situation in the Red Sea has not yet affected the global economy - IMF

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35550 views

The IMF Managing Director said that although the shelling in the Red Sea is forcing ships to look for alternative routes, which increases costs, the situation does not have a significant impact on global economic growth forecasts.

Despite the fact that due to the shelling of ships in the Red Sea, merchant ships are forced to look for other ways to supply, this situation does not currently affect the global economy. This was stated by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in an interview with The Washington Post  , UNN reports.

Details

She acknowledged that due to the Houthis' military actions, merchant ships have to take a different route,  which leads to higher costs.

In particular, in January this year, compared to January last year, almost half as much traffic was recorded through the Suez Canal. At the same time, the IMF Managing Director emphasized that the consequences are not yet global.

At the moment, this (the situation in the Red Sea - ed.) has consequences, but not on a scale that would significantly disrupt the forecasts of global economic growth. The impact is more localized. It is most severe for a country that depends on revenues from the Suez Canal

- explained Georgieva

Germany sends frigate Hesse to the Red Sea to participate in the EU military mission08.02.24, 14:05 • 24424 views

Addendum

According to her, the greatest impact is being felt in Egypt, which relies on revenues from the Suez Canal and is now losing more than $100 million a month.

Of course, the situation in the Red Sea adds a bit of pressure to prices. But not to the point where I would say that global inflation forecasts will be revised upward

- summarized IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Recall

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea in the next three weeks to help protect cargo ships from Houthi attacks in Yemen. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
red-seaRed Sea
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
germanyGermany
egyptEgypt
yemenYemen

Contact us about advertising