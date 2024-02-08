Germany sends frigate Hesse to the Red Sea to participate in the EU military mission

Germany has sent the Hesse frigate to the Red Sea to participate in the EU naval mission to protect merchant ships. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reported.

Details

It is noted that the Hesse frigate has left the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven for the Red Sea, but its participation in the EU mission still depends on the EU mandate and the approval of the Bundestag, which is expected in late February.

We expect the full range of direct and indirect attacks, from long-range ballistic missiles... to drones and remotely operated kamikaze boats - said German Navy Commander Vice Admiral Jan Christian Kaack.

He emphasized that free maritime trade routes are the backbone of German industry, and the current situation in the Red Sea has already caused a decrease in supplies and forced some companies to stop their production.

Addendum

It is noted that the Hesse will be one of at least three frigates or destroyers, which, according to the so-called crisis management concept of the European External Action Service, are required to be deployed in a minimum number.

The German Navy ship has radar intelligence capable of simultaneously detecting 1000 targets, anti-aircraft missiles and attack helicopters.

To recap

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said that the EU plans to launch a naval mission in the Red Sea in the next three weeks to help protect cargo ships from Houthi attacks in Yemen.