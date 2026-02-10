The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clock

A meeting of the Staff was held. In Kyiv, the situation continues to remain difficult due to low temperatures. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Energy workers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the latest Russian attacks. At the same time, today in the capital it was possible to maintain all outage schedules. - the minister said.

Shmyhal announced the strengthening of technical cooperation with partners, studying the possibility of attracting additional equipment from a number of countries where thermal power plants have been stopped – they can become donors of spare parts necessary for the restoration of our energy system.

Also, four powerful generators were received from the Belgian Agency for International Cooperation Enabel. They were purchased and delivered in the shortest possible time, in just three weeks from the request of the Ministry of Energy. In total, 500 generators from the EU are on their way to Ukraine. In total, this week we plan to ship about 140 tons of equipment to recipients. We thank all partners for their help. I thank our energy workers, railway workers, heating engineers, rescuers, everyone who helps people. - Shmyhal summarized.

Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officials