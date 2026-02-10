The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clock

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
05:38 PM • 3798 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
05:08 PM • 10078 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
04:55 PM • 10688 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
03:55 PM • 11062 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 15180 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 20052 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 14757 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22174 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 17184 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 27100 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2m/s
62%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU diplomacy chief explains booing of US Vice President Vance at OlympicsFebruary 10, 10:01 AM • 4102 views
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officialsFebruary 10, 10:38 AM • 6642 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 18776 views
The situation in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions is critical: Zelenskyy held a selector meeting on energy on February 10PhotoFebruary 10, 12:28 PM • 5722 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 13583 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 13692 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 22174 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plotFebruary 10, 12:05 PM • 18894 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 37622 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 45490 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 19474 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 21219 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 21085 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 47054 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 48915 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
WhatsApp
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clock

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The situation in Kyiv is difficult due to low temperatures, but the blackout schedules are being maintained. Ukraine is strengthening cooperation with partners to obtain equipment and spare parts.

The situation in Kyiv remains difficult due to low temperatures: energy workers are working around the clock

A meeting of the Staff was held. In Kyiv, the situation continues to remain difficult due to low temperatures. This was announced by Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal, reports UNN.

Energy workers are working around the clock to eliminate the consequences of the latest Russian attacks. At the same time, today in the capital it was possible to maintain all outage schedules.

- the minister said.

Shmyhal announced the strengthening of technical cooperation with partners, studying the possibility of attracting additional equipment from a number of countries where thermal power plants have been stopped – they can become donors of spare parts necessary for the restoration of our energy system.

Also, four powerful generators were received from the Belgian Agency for International Cooperation Enabel. They were purchased and delivered in the shortest possible time, in just three weeks from the request of the Ministry of Energy. In total, 500 generators from the EU are on their way to Ukraine. In total, this week we plan to ship about 140 tons of equipment to recipients. We thank all partners for their help. I thank our energy workers, railway workers, heating engineers, rescuers, everyone who helps people.

- Shmyhal summarized.

Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy officials10.02.26, 12:38 • 6736 views

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
European Union
Belgium
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal
Kyiv