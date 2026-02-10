$43.030.02
Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Due to enemy attacks, consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions are without power. Throughout the country, hourly and emergency power outage schedules are in effect.

Enemy attacks caused new power outages in three regions, there are emergency blackouts - energy workers

Due to enemy attacks, there are new power outages for consumers in three regions, and emergency blackouts in some regions, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"The enemy continues to attack energy infrastructure. As a result of artillery shelling and drone attacks, there are new power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa regions as of this morning," Ukrenergo reported.

As indicated by the Ministry of Energy, the elimination of consequences and restoration of electricity supply to consumers are ongoing. "Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore the equipment damaged by the enemy," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Schedules and emergency blackouts

"Throughout the country, hourly power outage schedules are in effect, as well as power limitation schedules for industry and business. Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been forcedly applied in some regions," the Ministry of Energy reported.

As noted by Ukrenergo, electricity consumption shows an upward trend. The need for economical energy consumption remains; if possible, energy-intensive processes should be shifted to night hours - after 11:00 PM, Ukrenergo indicated.

Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal

Julia Shramko

