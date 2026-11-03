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SBI is investigating the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka — criminal proceedings have been initiated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1182 views

The SBI opened proceedings following clashes, gunshots, and damage to police vehicles in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The actions of all participants will be examined.

SBI is investigating the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka — criminal proceedings have been initiated

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched criminal proceedings into the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The SBI reported this on November 3, UNN writes.

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched criminal proceedings into the events that occurred on November 2, 2026, in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region. The proceedings were opened under Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (exceeding power or official authority by a military official)

- the SBI reported.

What happened

According to the available information, "the events unfolded near a private house that was used to temporarily accommodate servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had been returned after voluntarily leaving their military unit (unauthorized absence)."

"After reports allegedly claiming the unlawful detention of servicemen were circulated on social media, civilians gathered near the house. The conflict escalated into clashes, during which shots were fired and official police vehicles were damaged," the SBI stated.

SBI officers, it was reported, immediately went to the scene. They worked jointly with representatives of the prosecutor's office, the National Police and the Office of the Military Ombudsman, with the full assistance of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Actions of law enforcement officers

As part of the criminal proceedings, investigators will examine the legality of the actions of all persons involved. In particular, they will establish the circumstances and conditions of the servicemen's stay in the house, verify reports of possible coercion against them, and also determine the causes and course of the conflict

- the SBI reported.

Budanov called the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka unacceptable and announced a decision03.11.26, 08:25 • 4322 views

"The SBI draws attention to the fact that many reports containing different, and sometimes contradictory, versions of what happened are being circulated surrounding the incident. Some of these claims currently have no proper confirmation. That is why it is important to carefully verify all the circumstances, establish the sequence of events, and separate reliable information from assumptions and unverified reports," the bureau emphasized.

The SBI stated that it "will ensure a full, objective and impartial investigation."

All reports of possible human rights violations will be duly verified. The actions of the participants in the incident will be legally assessed exclusively on the basis of established facts and collected evidence

- the SBI emphasized.

The bureau called on "the public and media representatives to refrain from premature conclusions and rely on official statements from the competent authorities."

"The SBI will inform the public about the progress and results of the investigation within the limits permitted by law," the statement said.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the Field of Defense of the Central Region.

To remind you

On November 2, after unverified information was circulated on social media concerning the alleged torture of servicemen on the territory of the temporary deployment site of military unit 3121 of the National Guard of Ukraine, which belongs to the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov," civilians began gathering near the military town demanding that the mobilized servicemen staying on the premises be handed over to them, "Azov" reported.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, young men who were forcibly dispersing the crowd attacked an UNN photographer.

The National Guard of Ukraine will no longer use the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv region, around which a scandal arose. The people who had previously been staying in the premises have already left it, an NGU spokesperson reported .

Julia Shramko

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