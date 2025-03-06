Russia attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 drones: 68 UAVs were shot down, 43 did not reach their targets
At night, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 2 ballistic missiles and 112 kamikaze drones from various directions. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 68 attack UAVs, and the attack affected 4 regions.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 6, the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russia and Crimea, and 112 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and imitation drones of various types from the directions: Oryol, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 09:00, the downing of 68 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and other types of drones in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions has been confirmed
43 enemy imitation drones, as indicated, were location-lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected," the report states.
