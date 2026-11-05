Russia attacked with missiles; up to three-quarters of jet-powered drones neutralized

Russia launched two missiles and 128 drones at Ukraine overnight on November 5, half of them jet-powered. A total of 105 drones were shot down or suppressed, including up to 74% of the jet-powered ones. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What Russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, overnight on November 5 (from 18:00 on November 4), the enemy attacked with two Kh-35 guided aviation missiles from the waters of the Black Sea and 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs (65 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following areas: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia; the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk; the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Hvardiiske, Chauda.

How the air defense performed

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense had shot down/suppressed 105 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (48 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and drones of other types; several attack UAVs are still in the air, and combat operations continue.

Hits by the enemy's means of air attack were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed targets (debris) at 9 locations.

Russia lost another 2,380 military personnel in a day of war against Ukraine