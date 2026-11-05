Russia lost another 2,380 military personnel in a day of war against Ukraine

Over the course of November 4, the enemy lost 2,380 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN informs.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian forces since the beginning of the full-scale invasion amounted to approximately 1,599,390 personnel as of November 5.

Reminder

According to the Jamestown Foundation, in 2026 Russia planned to recruit another 410,000 people for the war against Ukraine. However, even if this plan is fulfilled, no more than 70,000 military personnel will remain for the formation of strategic reserves due to the significant losses of personnel at the front.

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