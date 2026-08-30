The President of Finland does not believe in Russia's attack on NATO and rules out a nuclear strike on Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he sees no evidence of a possible Russian attack on NATO, and also expressed doubt that Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. BILD reports, writes UNN.

I do not believe that Russia will ever want to attack the world's most powerful military alliance — NATO - Stubb said.

He commented on Germany's warning that Russia could be capable of attacking NATO territory by 2029, noting that he sees "neither evidence nor facts" supporting such a scenario.

According to Stubb, NATO has a powerful deterrent based on conventional forces, missiles, and nuclear weapons.

There is no point for any power in the world to test the resolve of this alliance - Stubb emphasized.

The President of Finland also expressed doubt about the possibility of a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine. According to him, he raised the issue during a conversation with China's foreign minister, who said that China "would never allow this to happen."

At the same time, Stubb emphasized that Europe must be prepared for the worst-case scenario in order to prevent it.

CIA Director proposed a meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and putin to end the war – Axios