The President of Finland does not believe in Russia's attack on NATO and rules out a nuclear strike on Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Alexander Stubb said that he sees no evidence of Russia preparing to attack NATO. He also doubts that there will be a nuclear strike on Ukraine.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said he sees no evidence of a possible Russian attack on NATO, and also expressed doubt that Moscow would use nuclear weapons against Ukraine. BILD reports, writes UNN.
I do not believe that Russia will ever want to attack the world's most powerful military alliance — NATO
He commented on Germany's warning that Russia could be capable of attacking NATO territory by 2029, noting that he sees "neither evidence nor facts" supporting such a scenario.
According to Stubb, NATO has a powerful deterrent based on conventional forces, missiles, and nuclear weapons.
There is no point for any power in the world to test the resolve of this alliance
The President of Finland also expressed doubt about the possibility of a Russian nuclear strike on Ukraine. According to him, he raised the issue during a conversation with China's foreign minister, who said that China "would never allow this to happen."
At the same time, Stubb emphasized that Europe must be prepared for the worst-case scenario in order to prevent it.
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