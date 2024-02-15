The most popular electric cars in Ukraine in January

In January 2023, more than 3.5 thousand electric vehicles (BEVs) were added to the Ukrainian fleet. Among the new models, the Volkswagen ID.4 remains the most popular electric vehicle in all markets except Odesa region. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports.

Details

In January, electric cars demonstrated the highest rates of registration:

Kyiv city - 483 units (63% used);

Lviv region - 448 units (85% used);



Dnipro region - 320 units (67% used);



Kyiv region - 227 units (66% used);



Odesa region - 207 units (67% used).



As noted, among the new models, the most popular electric car in all markets except Odesa region is the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4. Residents of the Odesa region bought TOYOTA bZ4X more often.

In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

TESLA Model 3 - in Kyiv and the region and in Dnipropetrovs'k oblast;

NISSAN Leaf - in Lviv and Odesa regions.



