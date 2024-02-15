The most popular electric cars in Ukraine in January

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101899 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128688 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129845 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171350 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275536 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177829 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167008 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148717 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244259 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101576 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85421 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 82007 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94367 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34894 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275536 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244259 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229475 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254924 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240820 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 3135 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103695 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103827 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120134 views
The most popular electric cars in Ukraine in January

The most popular electric cars in Ukraine in January

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22660 views

In January 2023, more than 3,500 electric vehicles were added to Ukraine's fleet, and the Volkswagen ID.4 became the most popular new electric vehicle model in all regions except Odesa.

In January 2023, more than 3.5 thousand electric vehicles (BEVs) were added to the Ukrainian fleet. Among the new models, the Volkswagen ID.4 remains the most popular electric vehicle in all markets except Odesa region. This was reported by Ukravtoprom, UNN reports

Details 

In January, electric cars demonstrated the highest rates of registration:

  •  Kyiv city - 483 units (63% used);
  • Lviv region - 448 units (85% used);
  • Dnipro region - 320 units (67% used);
  • Kyiv region - 227 units (66% used);
  • Odesa region - 207 units (67% used).

As noted, among the new models, the most popular electric car in all markets except Odesa region is the VOLKSWAGEN ID.4. Residents of the Odesa region  bought TOYOTA bZ4X more often. 

 In the segment of used cars imported from abroad:

  • TESLA Model 3 - in Kyiv and the region and in Dnipropetrovs'k oblast;
  • NISSAN Leaf - in Lviv and Odesa regions. 

Last year, almost UAH 4 billion worth of cars were bought on Prozorro: who bought the most and what kind of cars they chose05.02.24, 15:21 • 24877 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyTechnologies
volkswagenVolkswagen
toyotaToyota
nissanNissan
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
lvivLviv
odesaOdesa
kyivKyiv

