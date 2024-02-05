Last year, almost UAH 4 billion worth of cars were bought on Prozorro: who bought the most and what kind of cars they chose

During 2023 , 3.8 thousand cars worth UAH 3.7 billion were purchased on Prozorro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the monitoring portal DOZORRO.

Detail

Analysts note that this is almost the same amount as in 2021, before the full-scale invasion-but then, due to lower prices, almost 5 thousand cars fit into it.

It is noted that last year , the largest number of procurements - almost one in six - was announced in November, at the end of the budget year. Another peak month was June.

In total, 73% of the cars were purchased through competitive procedures, and the rest were purchased directly

The absolute leader in terms of the number of cars purchased on Prozorro remains the budget crossover Renault Duster. 1.6 thousand of them were ordered, i.e. 42% of the total number.

The second place is occupied by the Renault Express compact van (211), and the third is the Mitsubishi L200 all-wheel drive pickup (178). Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia are also among the most popular cars.

DOZORRO emphasizes that some cars are purchased for the Armed Forces, but the number of such cars is difficult to calculate. This is because customers rarely specify in the procurement title that the car is intended for the military.

At the same time, analysts admit that at least used SUVs are also ordered for soldiers, as well as some of the vehicles in law enforcement procurement

More than 12 thousand Ukrainians used the car sales service in the Diia app

Addendum

According to the monitoring portal, the largest buyers are law enforcement agencies, security forces and special structures of Ukraine. In particular, public procurement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military units alone accounted for 63% of the cars purchased.

It is noted that they usually purchased special purpose vehicles. As a rule, these are models of ordinary civilian vehicles in which certain equipment was delivered, such as flashing lights, sirens, radios, a safe for storing weapons

Recall

Last December, the Defense Procurement Agency, a state-owned enterprise of the Ministry of Defense, announced a tender for the purchase of more than a thousand off-road vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.