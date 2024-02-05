Last year, almost UAH 4 billion worth of cars were bought on Prozorro: who bought the most and what kind of cars they chose

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69813 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117706 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122608 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164587 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165135 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267441 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176823 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237567 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100351 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63934 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35736 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32405 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45796 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267441 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222903 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248362 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234520 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117706 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100335 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100770 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117266 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117911 views
Last year, almost UAH 4 billion worth of cars were bought on Prozorro: who bought the most and what kind of cars they chose

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24875 views

Analysts note that in 2023, 3.8 thousand cars were purchased on Prozorro for UAH 3.7 billion. At the same time, in 2021, almost 5 thousand cars were purchased for the same amount.

During 2023 , 3.8 thousand cars worth UAH 3.7 billion were purchased on Prozorro. This was reported by UNN with reference to the monitoring portal DOZORRO.

Detail

Analysts note that this is almost the same amount as in 2021, before the full-scale invasion-but then, due to lower prices, almost 5 thousand cars fit into it.

It is noted that last year , the largest number of procurements - almost one in six - was announced in November, at the end of the budget year. Another peak month was June.

In total, 73% of the cars were purchased through competitive procedures, and the rest were purchased directly

Image

The absolute leader in terms of the number of cars purchased on Prozorro remains the budget crossover Renault Duster. 1.6 thousand of them were ordered, i.e. 42% of the total number.

The second place is occupied by the Renault Express compact van (211), and the third is the Mitsubishi L200 all-wheel drive pickup (178). Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia are also among the most popular cars.

Image

DOZORRO emphasizes that some cars are purchased for the Armed Forces, but the number of such cars is difficult to calculate. This is because customers  rarely specify in the procurement title that the car is intended for the military.

At the same time, analysts admit that at least used SUVs are also ordered for soldiers, as well as some of the vehicles in law enforcement procurement

More than 12 thousand Ukrainians used the car sales service in the Diia app31.01.24, 19:30 • 52142 views

Addendum

According to the monitoring portal, the largest buyers are law enforcement agencies, security forces and special structures of Ukraine.  In particular, public procurement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, and military units alone accounted for 63% of the cars purchased.

It is noted that they usually purchased special purpose vehicles. As a rule, these are models of ordinary civilian vehicles in which certain equipment was delivered, such as flashing lights, sirens, radios, a safe for storing weapons

Image

Recall

Last December, the Defense Procurement Agency, a state-owned enterprise of the Ministry of Defense, announced a tender for the purchase of more than a thousand off-road vehicles for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarEconomy
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
toyotaToyota
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising