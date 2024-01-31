More than 12 thousand Ukrainians used the car sales service in the Diia app

More than 12 thousand Ukrainians have already used the car sale service in the Diia app. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the service.

Details

Vehicles and users are checked automatically. This eliminates the human factor and corruption risks. More than 12 thousand Ukrainians have already used the service - the post says.

Top car brands that you have sold or bought most often:

- Volkswagen

- Ford

- Renault

- VAZ

- BMW

Instead, the average contractual value of a car is UAH 270,345.

Addendum

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has already reacted to these statistics and announced new updates to Diia.

Re-registration of a car in Diia in a few clicks: the service has been used 12+ thousand times...Another revolutionary service for drivers is coming up next - customs clearance in Diia. We look forward to the support of the new draft law from MPs - Fedorov said.

Recall

According to Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, more than 10,000 Ukrainian seafarers have received qualification documents through the Diia app, dismantling the previously corrupt certification process.

In addition, new maritime services are being developed to combat corruption.