More than 229 thousand new sole proprietors opened through Diia in 2023 - Fedorov

Over the past 2023, Ukrainians registered more than 229 thousand new individual entrepreneurs through the Diia application. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Last year, Ukrainians opened more than 229 thousand new sole proprietorships through Diia. This is the fastest business registration in the world. - wrote Fedorov on Telegram.

Details

Since the launch of the Diia.Business project, the portal has had 9 million visitors, and more than 40 thousand people have received consultations.

Now, the Ministry of Digital Transformation plans to create a strategy for the development of small and medium-sized businesses in 2024, update the Diia.Business portal, and focus on issuing even more grants in the areas of veteran businesses, women's entrepreneurship, IDPs, etc.

Presentation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Davos: eAccounts, car customs clearance in Diia and other Ukrainian digital reforms