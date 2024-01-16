Presentation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Davos: eAccounts, car customs clearance in Diia and other Ukrainian digital reforms

The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented Ukrainian developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In particular, e-excise and car customs clearance services through the Diia app. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the work of the Ukrainian delegation , UNN reports.

Details

Fodorov said that at the economic forum he met Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. The Ministry of Finance team told her about digitalization, defense-tech, Diia.City and Mriya.

In her turn, Pritzker assured that the United States not only allocates funds for Ukraine's needs, but also helps to attract investments from private companies.

Investments are about a win-win approach, job creation, economic development and GDP growth. However, in order to attract investors, we need to create favorable conditions - an open market, transparent tax and customs systems. - emphasized Fedorov.

The Minister also noted that his team is already working on the implementation of e-excise, which will fight the gray market. He is also working on the online customs clearance of cars, which will increase the transparency of customs operations.

Fedorov also thanked Ms. Pritzker for her efforts for Ukraine. He also insisted on continuing communication with Ukraine's top partners.

Ukrainian delegation in Davos met with representatives of European countries: what is known

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat at the peace meetings in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation held discussions with representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations. The talks focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, global security, food security and bilateral cooperation.