What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Presentation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Davos: eAccounts, car customs clearance in Diia and other Ukrainian digital reforms

Presentation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation in Davos: eAccounts, car customs clearance in Diia and other Ukrainian digital reforms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117582 views

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation presented its digital reforms, including electronic excise taxes and car customs clearance through the Diia app. They discussed digitalization, defense technologies, Diia.City, and Mriya with U.S. Representative Penny Pritzker.

The team of the Ministry of Digital Transformation presented Ukrainian developments at the World Economic Forum in Davos. In particular, e-excise and car customs clearance services through the Diia app. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov spoke about the work of the Ukrainian delegation , UNN reports.

Details

Fodorov said that at the economic forum he met Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery. The Ministry of Finance team told her about digitalization, defense-tech, Diia.City and Mriya.

In her turn, Pritzker assured that the United States not only allocates funds for Ukraine's needs, but also helps to attract investments from private companies.

Investments are about a win-win approach, job creation, economic development and GDP growth. However, in order to attract investors, we need to create favorable conditions - an open market, transparent tax and customs systems.

- emphasized Fedorov.

The Minister also noted that his team is already working on the implementation of e-excise, which will fight the gray market. He is also working on the online customs clearance of cars, which will increase the transparency of customs operations.

Fedorov also thanked Ms. Pritzker for her efforts for Ukraine. He also insisted on continuing communication with Ukraine's top partners.

Ukrainian delegation in Davos met with representatives of European countries: what is known15.01.24, 18:47 • 24915 views

Recall

Earlier UNN wrotethat at the peace meetings in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation held discussions with representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations. The talks focused on the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, global security, food security and bilateral cooperation.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

EconomyPoliticsTechnologies

