Ukrainian delegation in Davos met with representatives of European countries: what is known

As part of the fourth meeting of national security and political advisers on the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos, the Ukrainian delegation, with the participation of the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, met with representatives of a number of European countries, UNN reports citing the Presidential Administration.

During the meetings with representatives of the European Union member states, attention was paid to bilateral cooperation in the context of the implementation of the Peace Formula and preparation for the upcoming Global Peace Summit, as well as to the issue of Ukraine's European integration with a focus on further macro-financial support for our country and measures to prepare the negotiation process for EU accession.

The Ukrainian delegation met with Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister of Italy Fabrizio Saggio. Ukraine thanked its Italian partners for their comprehensive assistance in countering Russia's armed aggression and called for strengthening defense capabilities, including air defense, to save Ukrainian lives and ensure the safety of Ukrainian cities. The interlocutors coordinated joint efforts in the context of this year's Italian presidency of the G7 and discussed joint work on bilateral security guarantees within the framework of the G7 Joint Declaration.

He also met with the State Secretary of the Office of the President of the Republic of Poland - Head of the Bureau for International Policy Marcin Przydach. The Ukrainian side thanked the Polish partners for their comprehensive assistance and solidarity with Ukraine in countering the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. The need to consolidate the world around the implementation of the Peace Formula as the only way to end the war was emphasized. The interlocutors discussed in detail the issue of blocking by European countries of Ukrainian grain exports by land after September 15 last year. It was noted that Ukraine counts on a balanced and unified approach of the EU in supporting our country, which courageously resists Russian aggression, rather than hasty unilateral measures.

Meetings were also held with representatives of Romania, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Malta, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, Moldova, and others.

"In addition, the Ukrainian delegation in Davos met with representatives of the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament. The focus of attention was on Ukraine's further movement towards full membership in the European Union, as well as ensuring long-term support for the Ukrainian state from European institutions in repelling Russia's armed aggression," the Presidential Administration said.