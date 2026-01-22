$43.180.08
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Ukraine has pumped 13.22 billion cubic meters of gas into storage facilities, but needs to import more than 4 billion cubic meters to get through the winter. The funding deficit is about 100 million, and equipment is also needed.

Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about

Ukraine's need for gas imports to get through the winter is more than 4 billion cubic meters of gas, said Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, during a discussion at the Ukrainian House on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes UNN.

So, there is quite enough gas in storage, they were filled to 13.22 billion cubic meters. But we still need to import more than 4 billion cubic meters of gas to get through the winter, and most of the funding for this has been secured. There is a funding gap of approximately 100 million. What we urgently need now, and I think this is the most important part. We need to get through this part of the harsh winter, and for that, first of all, we need equipment.

- said Sobolev.

The Ministry of Economy clarified that "the need to import 4 billion cubic meters of natural gas concerns the entire heating season of 2025-2026, half of which the country has already overcome."

"Accordingly, the lion's share of this volume has already been purchased by NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", delivered to Ukraine and used by our consumers. As for the remaining volume, which will be imported in February-March, the government, together with NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" and with the support of international partners, has secured most of the necessary funding. Uncovered needs are estimated at 100 million dollars. Active work is currently underway to find the necessary financial resources," the Ministry of Economy reported.

We emphasize: as of today, there are no threats regarding gas imports

- emphasized the Ministry of Economy.

And they indicated that "the need to import 4 billion cubic meters in this heating season arose as a result of Russian attacks on gas production facilities and, accordingly, the loss of part of its own gas production."

Recall

The government reported that Ukraine imported 5.7 billion cubic meters of gas to compensate for production losses due to Russian attacks. Parameters for further imports to get through the heating season have been determined.

Julia Shramko

