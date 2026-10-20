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The Kyiv Metro has resumed service on the "red" line after the October 19 shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

Trains are running again between "Akademmistechko" and "Lisova" stations. "Chernihivska" remains closed due to damage sustained after the shelling.

The Kyiv Metro has resumed service on the "red" line after the October 19 shelling

On the morning of October 20, trains on the capital’s “red” metro line resumed service between “Akademmistechko” and “Lisova” stations, while “Lisova” station also resumed normal operations. The Kyiv City State Administration reported this, according to UNN.

Details

At the same time, “Chernihivska” metro station is temporarily not operating for passenger services. An announcement on the resumption of its operations will be made later. For now, trains are passing through it without stopping.

Additionally

During the massive overnight shelling of the capital on October 19, “Chernihivska” station was damaged. The stained-glass windows, platform, and station façade were damaged. The tracks, contact rail, and power supply and traffic control systems were also damaged.

More than 70 specialists from various relevant services of the “Kyiv Metro” worked at the site to eliminate the consequences of the massive shelling as quickly as possible

- the statement said.

To remind you

A map showing the approximate movement of enemy drones and missiles has appeared in the “Air Raid Alert” app. At the same time, this map shows the approximate, rather than exact, movement of enemy targets. During an air raid alert, you should immediately proceed to a shelter.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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