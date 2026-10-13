The Kremlin’s proposal for a one-day ceasefire is effectively Moscow’s refusal of Kyiv — ISW

A one-day ceasefire on the day of the likely vote in Ukraine’s elections, which the kremlin is “agreeing to,” is an unserious proposal and an outright refusal by moscow of any ceasefire that would allow Ukraine to organize and hold legitimate elections. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, UNN informs.

Details

Analysts point out that the kremlin’s statements against the backdrop of overnight strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on October 11–12 confirm that no ceasefire exists, and that moscow continues to disregard the terms of the proposed ceasefire announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on October 11.

the kremlin regularly unilaterally rejects compromise proposals that are unfavorable to russia, and russia will likely refuse to agree to halt its strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter - ISW suggests .

Analysts note that moscow is likely rejecting “any meaningful ceasefire agreement that does not allow russia to maximize the damage it inflicts on Ukraine.”

The Kremlin rejected the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections in Ukraine.

Context

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and russia had agreed to an “energy truce,” which would take effect immediately. According to him, both sides had consented to the arrangement.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to halt strikes on russia’s energy infrastructure as part of the truce announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received the relevant orders.

The day before, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to observe the energy truce. At the same time, the russian federation continued attacks on energy facilities and cities.

Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump