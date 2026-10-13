Zelenskyy needs to be convinced; Putin is more interested in a peace deal — Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more interested in reaching a peace agreement than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. American leader Donald Trump said this in a comment to journalists, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Putin and Zelenskyy want to reach an agreement but do not know how to do it, so the United States will "force" them to do so.

We need to convince Zelenskyy to also become interested in reaching an agreement - Trump said.

In response to a remark that Russia had already violated the ceasefire and attacked an energy facility in Ukraine, he said: "I am not sure about that. We will check it."

"Trump's energy truce" currently entails halting strikes only on oil refineries - Axios

Context

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy ceasefire," which takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to stop strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure as part of the ceasefire announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received the relevant orders.

The day before, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine was ready to observe the energy ceasefire. At the same time, the Russian Federation continued attacks on energy facilities and cities.

The Kremlin rejected the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections in Ukraine.