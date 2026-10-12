The Kremlin rejected the proposal for a 60-day ceasefire to hold elections in Ukraine.

On Monday, the Kremlin rejected the idea of a 60-day ceasefire proposed by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold presidential elections in the country, saying that instead it seeks the conclusion of a comprehensive peace agreement. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia seeks a long-term peace agreement rather than a temporary ceasefire.

"In the Kremlin, both President Putin and officials at other levels have repeatedly stated that we do not want a ceasefire. We want lasting peace and are ready to do everything possible to achieve it," Peskov said.

As the publication notes, Russia has long insisted on holding elections in Ukraine and claims that their absence makes Zelenskyy an illegitimate leader. Ukrainian law prohibits holding elections during wartime.

To remind you

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was ready to organize elections provided that Russia agreed to a full 60-day ceasefire. Moscow has not agreed so far.