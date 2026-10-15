The Kremlin is fabricating an offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk: ISW exposed Russia’s information operation

Russia’s Ministry of Defense is spreading exaggerated claims about the advance of its forces in Donetsk Oblast, particularly near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, attempting to create the impression that Ukrainian defenses are allegedly collapsing. However, the actual situation on the front does not confirm reports by the Russian command. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN writes.

Details

Analysts noted that Russia’s Ministry of Defense claims offensive operations near Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, and Semenivka. At the same time, these settlements are located far beyond the furthest confirmed advance of the occupying forces.

Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW

According to the ISW assessment, such reports are part of the kremlin’s systematic information campaign aimed at exaggerating Russia’s gains and creating a false impression of the situation on the battlefield.

Russians claim to have advanced dozens of kilometers

Analysts recorded similar manipulations in other areas as well. In particular, the Russian command claimed an advance near Tarasivka and Havrylivka, although these settlements are located approximately 16 and 15 km, respectively, from the furthest positions to which, according to ISW assessments, Russian forces have advanced.

In the Hulyaipole direction, the occupiers also reported combat operations near settlements located approximately 14–19 km from the confirmed boundary of Russia’s advance.

Ukrainian counterattacks in the direction of the Zherebets River prevent the Russians from developing their offensive toward Lyman – ISW

Analysts noted that Russia’s Ministry of Defense publishes some of these claims on the Russian messenger Max rather than on Telegram. In ISW’s view, this may indicate an attempt to impose an exaggerated picture of successes primarily on a domestic Russian audience.

At the same time, on October 13–14, Russian forces continued attacks on the approaches to Sloviansk and in the Kostiantynivka area, but analysts did not record any confirmed advance in these areas.

Thus, according to the ISW assessment, the kremlin is attempting to portray the Ukrainian defensive line as allegedly collapsing, although the available evidence does not support such claims.

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