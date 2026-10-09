Ukrainian counterattacks in the direction of the Zherebets River prevent the Russians from developing their offensive toward Lyman – ISW

Ukrainian forces continue to launch counterattacks in the Lyman direction in Donetsk Oblast, making it difficult for Russian occupiers to consolidate their positions. This is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

According to analysts, Ukrainian units are conducting counterattacks toward the Zherebets River, attempting to contain the advance of Russian forces.

At the same time, even Russian military bloggers acknowledge that Ukrainian forces are creating serious difficulties for the occupiers in this sector of the front.

Russians complain about Ukrainian drones

As ISW notes, one Russian pro-war blogger reported that the advantage of Ukrainian forces in the use of drones and personnel is preventing Russian units from consolidating their positions.

Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation

Ukrainian counterattacks are also forcing the occupiers to spend resources holding the positions they have captured instead of continuing their advance.

At the same time, analysts are not reporting the confirmed liberation of any new settlements in this sector of the front.

Thus, the main positive outcome for the Armed Forces of Ukraine remains the disruption of Russian forces' attempts to consolidate their positions and develop an offensive near Lyman.

Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW