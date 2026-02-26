$43.240.02
The IMF is meeting today to approve a new program for Ukraine, with the first tranche expected to be $1.5 billion - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

On February 26, the IMF Board will meet to approve a program for Ukraine worth $8.1 billion. Immediately after that, Ukraine will receive a tranche of $1.5 billion.

The IMF is meeting today to approve a new program for Ukraine, with the first tranche expected to be $1.5 billion - MP

The IMF Board is meeting today to approve an $8.1 billion program for Ukraine, with the first tranche expected to be $1.5 billion, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the financial committee announced on social media, UNN reports.

Today, February 26, the IMF Board will meet to approve an $8.1 billion program for Ukraine. Immediately after that, there will be a tranche of $1.5 billion.

- Zheleznyak reported.

According to the MP, "the Memorandum will also be published, where you will see all the same tax requirements that became beacons (most of them by the end of March 2026)."

Addition

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that the IMF Executive Board would meet on February 26 to consider a four-year, $8.1 billion lending program for Ukraine.

The Washington-based lender is expected to approve a new aid package agreed at staff level with Ukraine in November. The fund had previously demanded that Ukraine submit an unpopular domestic tax bill, but has since dropped that requirement. The IMF said earlier this month that Ukraine had met all conditions necessary for Board approval.

As reported, the IMF softened the conditions for a new financing program for Ukraine, moving prior actions into "beacons." Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers would not submit a bill in February on mandatory VAT registration for individual entrepreneurs with a turnover exceeding UAH 1 million.

Prior to this, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine was seeking to soften an unpopular tax bill concerning VAT for individual entrepreneurs, which the IMF had demanded. This law was called a condition for unlocking more than $8 billion under the financing program.

In December, the Ministry of Finance published a draft law on the introduction of VAT for individual entrepreneurs from 2027. The changes provide for a reduction of the single tax rate from 5% to 3% for individual entrepreneurs of the 3rd group who reach the limit of UAH 1 million, and mandatory VAT registration.

Julia Shramko

