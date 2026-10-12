The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine revealed details about the Russian Kinzhal aeroballistic missile

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has revealed the technical features of the Russian Kinzhal missile and published data on 58 enterprises involved in its production. Twenty-two of them are still not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition. The data were published on the War&Sanctions portal, UNN reports.

The Kinzhal is a single-stage solid-fuel missile with an integrated warhead. In terms of its components, the missile is 90% unified with the 9M723 ballistic missile of the Iskander-M OTRK - the statement said.

The main differences of the Kinzhal include a tail aerodynamic fairing that separates after the engine is started, a radar homing head (in the Iskander, the ARGSN currently exists only on paper, and its use in strikes against the territory of Ukraine has not been recorded), which the enemy calls "all-weather," and an active jamming station, in addition to the S-200 decoy-launching system.

The Kinzhal has two types of warheads: a penetrating high-explosive warhead (PrFBCh) in a thick metal casing for breaching ceilings, concrete and hardened structures, and a special nuclear warhead.

The DIU has revealed details of a new modification of Russia’s "Geran-4"

The enemy is currently working on a modification with a fragmentation high-explosive warhead (OFBCh). Such changes may be directly related to problems with the missile's guidance accuracy, since high accuracy is more important specifically for a penetrating warhead.

For this very reason, in 2026 the enemy significantly reduced the volume of the state defense order for these missiles, directing production capacities, component supplies and raw-material resources toward the production of 9M723 Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

The second reason for this prioritization is the limited service life of the Kinzhal carriers — MiG-31I interceptor fighters and their predecessors, the MiG-31K, which the Russian aviation industry is not currently manufacturing.

The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also published data on 58 Russian enterprises involved in the cooperative production of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles. It is telling that 22 of them are still not under sanctions imposed by any country in the sanctions coalition.

Despite certain shortcomings, Russia continues work to modernize the Kinzhal missiles. And to thwart the aggressor's plans, it is necessary to synchronize sanctions against all the enterprises involved and strengthen control over the technologies actively used by the Russian Federation - the GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine emphasized.

The DIU has identified 20 more vessels of Russia’s shadow fleet that transport energy resources in circumvention of sanctions