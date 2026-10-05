The DIU has revealed details of a new modification of Russia’s "Geran-4"

$44.990.1550.530.16
ukenru
09:38 AM • 4162 views
2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded for discoveries in optogenetics
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 14427 views
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
06:33 AM • 23970 views
We are staying in Kyiv — the embassies of a number of EU countries in Ukraine responded to Russian threats
04:58 AM • 25823 views
Ukraine's counteroffensive operations near Lyman may already be creating problems for the Russians' advance on Sloviansk – ISW
04:25 AM • 25306 views
Putin began this year's winter strike campaign against Ukraine earlier, and ISW explained his calculation
October 5, 03:45 AM • 24017 views
The Pentagon is adopting Ukrainian ideas and wartime experience to develop the U.S. military
October 5, 02:37 AM • 25390 views
Ukraine could have received Czech aircraft to shoot down jet-powered "Shaheds," but the transfer was halted – what alternative is available
October 5, 02:17 AM • 21023 views
The U.S. White House is also monitoring the possible plague outbreak in Russia and assessing options for action — Axios
October 5, 01:37 AM • 18469 views
In Kyiv, 18 additional services between the right and left banks are being launched due to complicated traffic on the bridges — here is how they will runPhoto
October 5, 12:17 AM • 18347 views
Trump will decide whether to impose “hellish” sanctions against Russia after assessing the consequences – U.S. Energy Secretary
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 31924 views
It has become known how many troops and pieces of equipment the Russians lost in Ukraine over the course of the dayPhoto04:14 AM • 5786 views
India seeks a greater role in efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine — Bloomberg05:45 AM • 4968 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 16943 views
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 15611 views
Publications
How to select, clean, and store fresh button mushrooms safely09:49 AM • 1440 views
"Hornets' Nest" a year later: expert examinations, investigation, and the struggle of the families of deceased Odrex patientsPhoto
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 14401 views
How to recognize animal abuse and whom to report it toPhotoVideoOctober 4, 08:17 AM • 65533 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 158066 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 150069 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Benjamin Netanyahu
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media06:34 AM • 15760 views
FBI Director Kash Patel engaged to country singerPhoto06:18 AM • 17095 views
Phil Collins revealed how one phrase by Paul McCartney caused them to fall out for more than 20 yearsOctober 5, 01:05 AM • 32068 views
Kim Kardashian admitted that she is “holding back” her 13-year-old daughter North because of her desire for fameOctober 5, 12:06 AM • 33320 views
Kathleen Turner reacted to Michael Douglas's confession about their secret affair 40 years agoOctober 4, 11:06 PM • 31813 views
Actual
Financial Times
S-400 missile system
Shahed-136
Heating
Technology

The DIU has revealed details of a new modification of Russia’s "Geran-4"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2040 views

The updated "Geran-4" has been equipped with a magnetometer, the "Susanin" system, and a cumulative-cutting warhead. Its range is approximately 450 km.

The DIU has revealed details of a new modification of Russia’s "Geran-4"

The Main Intelligence Directorate published data on a new version of the enemy's Geran-4 jet-powered UAVs, which russia began using in the autumn, UNN reports.

Details

The upgraded Geran-4 includes, in particular, a new "MOKH" unit based on the high-precision PNI5GA magneto-inductive sensor (magnetometer) manufactured by PNI Sensor (USA). "MOKH" operates together with the SADRA inertial navigation module and reduces the drift of its gyroscopes, increasing the accuracy of the UAV's autonomous navigation.

In addition, according to available information, the enemy has added another autonomous navigation system, "Susanin," to satellite and inertial navigation.

It is noted that this is an optoelectronic correlation system that compares images from an optical sensor with a reference image loaded into the computer's memory to ensure that the UAV's route corresponds to the route from the launch point to the aiming point. A similar system is also used on the new Geran-5 UAVs, K5 version.

Also, according to the DIU, to effectively destroy (cut through with a shaped-charge jet) bridge structures and overhead power-line supports, the enemy has begun using a new KRSN warhead (shaped-charge cutting special payload).

It is emphasized that the Chinese Telefly turbojet engine has been replaced by a localized Alabuga-produced analogue of Russian manufacture. The remaining electronic units and components have remained unchanged and identical to those of the previous "Gerans." The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues its systematic work to study and highlight new developments by the aggressor state.

Reminder

The Russian Geran-4 jet-powered attack drone has a number of shortcomings compared with the conventional "Shahed," despite its higher flight speed. The new Geran-4 has a range of approximately 450 km and requires more expensive components. In addition, the drone's reinforced body significantly complicates its mass production.

Alla Kiosak

War in UkraineTechnologies
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
United States