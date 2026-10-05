The DIU has revealed details of a new modification of Russia’s "Geran-4"

The Main Intelligence Directorate published data on a new version of the enemy's Geran-4 jet-powered UAVs, which russia began using in the autumn, UNN reports.

Details

The upgraded Geran-4 includes, in particular, a new "MOKH" unit based on the high-precision PNI5GA magneto-inductive sensor (magnetometer) manufactured by PNI Sensor (USA). "MOKH" operates together with the SADRA inertial navigation module and reduces the drift of its gyroscopes, increasing the accuracy of the UAV's autonomous navigation.

In addition, according to available information, the enemy has added another autonomous navigation system, "Susanin," to satellite and inertial navigation.

It is noted that this is an optoelectronic correlation system that compares images from an optical sensor with a reference image loaded into the computer's memory to ensure that the UAV's route corresponds to the route from the launch point to the aiming point. A similar system is also used on the new Geran-5 UAVs, K5 version.

Also, according to the DIU, to effectively destroy (cut through with a shaped-charge jet) bridge structures and overhead power-line supports, the enemy has begun using a new KRSN warhead (shaped-charge cutting special payload).

It is emphasized that the Chinese Telefly turbojet engine has been replaced by a localized Alabuga-produced analogue of Russian manufacture. The remaining electronic units and components have remained unchanged and identical to those of the previous "Gerans." The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine continues its systematic work to study and highlight new developments by the aggressor state.

Reminder

The Russian Geran-4 jet-powered attack drone has a number of shortcomings compared with the conventional "Shahed," despite its higher flight speed. The new Geran-4 has a range of approximately 450 km and requires more expensive components. In addition, the drone's reinforced body significantly complicates its mass production.