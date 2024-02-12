The highest tower of the Saint-Avold power plant in France is blown up: video

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101838 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128587 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129777 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171286 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169253 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275481 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177822 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167007 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148716 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244210 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101520 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 85002 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 81645 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 94006 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 34452 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275482 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244210 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229427 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240774 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 2651 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128591 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103666 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103798 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120106 views
The highest tower of the Saint-Avold power plant in France is blown up: video

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24907 views

The tallest cooling tower of the French coal-fired power plant Emile Houcher in Saint-Avold was destroyed in a planned explosion, a symbolic step towards the facility's conversion to producing green hydrogen instead of fossil fuels.

As a symbolic act of switching to "green hydrogen" instead of fossil fuels, a large cooling tower of one of two French coal-fired power plants has been destroyed by a planned remote detonation. This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Figaro.

Details

The tallest tower at the Emile Huschet power plant in Saint-Avold (Moselle) was blown up at around 11 a.m. on Sunday, a symbolic step in the facility's conversion from coal to hydrogen. Within seconds, cooling tower number 5, which was about 120 meters high, collapsed in front of hundreds of spectators.

Moselle TV:

According to Jean-Michel Mazaler, head of GazelEnergie, the company that operates the plant, about 200 people, including pyrotechnics and police officers, were mobilized to eliminate the "lightning".

Elon Musk denies selling Starlink to russia12.02.24, 05:30 • 35170 views

For reference

Emile Houcher is one of two coal-fired power plants still operating in France, along with Cordemais (Loire-Atlantique).

Both are preparing to switch to biomass.

However, at the end of 2022, Emile Huschet was restored to ensure the country's supply amid energy tensions.

The St. Avold facility is to be transformed into an "eco-platform": various projects are being prepared, such as Emil'hy (in honor of Emile Huschet and hydrogen), which is designed to produce low-carbon and renewable hydrogen through the electrolysis of water by 2027.

Engineering studies are currently being finalized. By 2030, the project aims to reach a total capacity of 400 MW and produce 56,000 tons of hydrogen per year. To date, investments in the project amount to €780 million, with the initial priority being to supply the German steel mill Saarstahl Holding Saar (SHS), located near Emile Huchet.

A 17-year-old Ukrainian was killed in Germany because of his nationality12.02.24, 06:24 • 42028 views

Recall

France intends to step up research on natural hydrogen with significant funding under the France 2030 investment plan, as announced by President Macron, who also emphasized accelerating efforts to decarbonize energy and industry.

During his New Year's address to the nation at the Elysee Palace in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron , recalling the reforms implemented over the past year, said that the 2024 Summer Olympics should bring effective results.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
elon-muskElon Musk
parisParis
franceFrance
germanyGermany

Contact us about advertising