Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Elon Musk denies selling Starlink to russia

Elon Musk denies selling Starlink to russia

Kyiv

 • 35168 views

Elon Musk has denied reports that SpaceX has sold its satellite Internet terminals to Starlink russia.

American billionaire Elon Musk has denied selling Starlink satellite communication terminals to Russia. He announced this on his page in X, reports UNN.

Details

American billionaire and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has denied allegations that his company sold Starlink satellite communication terminals to russia.

This is a categorical lie. As far as we know, Starlink was not sold directly or indirectly to russia

 - said Elon Musk.

Add

In early February, the Ukrainian military began spreading information about the use of Starlink systems by the russian army at the front. This information was later confirmed by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

11.10.22, 19:45 • 190664 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
spacexSpaceX
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
elon-muskElon Musk

