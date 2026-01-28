The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has uncovered a large-scale network of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela – 66 vessels involved in transporting sanctioned oil. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

The GUR, in the "Marine Vessels" section of the War&Sanctions portal, published data on vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, as well as vessels involved in the theft of Ukrainian grain and the violation of the state border of Ukraine.

In particular, Ukraine's military intelligence uncovered the activities of tankers from the network of the Cymare Shipmanagement Ltd (Cyprus) and Cymare Navigation FZC (UAE) group of companies.

It is noted that from 2023 until now, the tanker fleet of the Cymare Shipmanagement Ltd (Cyprus) and Cymare Navigation FZC (UAE) group of companies has unhinderedly provided Russia with petrodollars to continue the war against Ukraine, hiding behind the registration of companies in European Union member states.

The top manager of this group, Nikolay Spichenok, a British citizen, has for a long time worked and continues to work in leadership positions in Russia's largest state shipping company, PJSC "Sovcomflot," as well as in related structures.

"Sovcomflot," which is under sanctions by most countries of the sanctions coalition, ensures the transportation of Russian oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, cooperating with leading Russian oil and gas companies and traders.

Currently, "Sovcomflot" tankers, particularly those involved in transporting oil and petroleum products to/from Venezuela, are massively changing their flags to Russian ones, effectively confirming their involvement in serving the military and economic interests of the aggressor state.

Previously, such "shadow fleet" vessels sailed under the flags of third countries to avoid Western sanctions.

This trend directly corresponds to the provisions of the Russian Maritime Doctrine, which provides for:

expansion of the civilian fleet under the Russian flag and its use to ensure "national interests" in the World Ocean;

strengthening mobilization readiness in the maritime sector;

integration of pre-prepared civilian vessels and crews into the Russian armed forces in wartime.

The GUR called on captains and crews of "shadow fleet" vessels to avoid cooperation with shadow ship operating companies.

"Dishonest 'shadow fleet' operators disappear first as soon as a vessel comes under the attention of law enforcement agencies, leaving sailors alone with the legal, financial, and humanitarian consequences of the crime," the intelligence agency emphasized.

