The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complex

Photo: Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published data on fifty foreign machine tools that are working for the Russian military-industrial complex. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

The relevant information is published in the "Tools of War" section of the War&Sanctions portal: it concerns 50 units of foreign technological equipment used by Russian enterprises in cooperation for the production of weapons and military equipment.

According to the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, among the equipment found are:

hydro-abrasive cutting machines from the Czech manufacturer PTV, used by enterprises involved in the creation of shipborne and coastal radar stations, equipment for strategic missile forces and security systems for Russian military facilities;

JVM-360LS CNC milling machine from the American company JET Tools, used by the manufacturer of components for Kh-101 cruise missiles;

Chinese thermoplastic machine TAYU TY-200S, operated by a Russian manufacturer of guidance systems, sights, and all-day reconnaissance complexes.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russian military-industrial complex enterprises actively use leasing schemes to obtain foreign equipment instead of direct purchase. In some cases, this allows concealing the end-user and serves as a tool to circumvent sanctions.

To avoid the use of their technologies in supporting war and destabilizing actions, global equipment manufacturers should introduce the practice of constant tracking and control of its location - the message from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine states.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published OSINT-hackathon data on foreign equipment in Russian weapons production, which is already being used for sanctions initiatives. Equipment from Japan, China, and Taiwan has been found at Russian enterprises producing missiles and aerial bombs.