The government has allowed enterprises to receive additional weapons to protect critical infrastructure

$43.100.11
50.870.16
ukenru
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 946 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
03:00 PM • 3768 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
02:18 PM • 7926 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
02:03 PM • 11502 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
01:36 PM • 10131 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 11762 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 14461 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25283 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 16134 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 39975 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
66%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The elimination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has provoked the deepest succession crisis in Iran's historyMarch 2, 07:24 AM • 33383 views
Saudi Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia hit by suspected drone strike, Kuwaiti refinery by debris - mediaVideoMarch 2, 07:29 AM • 13045 views
The owner of an energy company and three officials have been notified of suspicion of embezzling almost UAH 68 millionPhotoMarch 2, 09:00 AM • 21716 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 19958 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 12292 views
Publications
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhoto01:28 PM • 12332 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhoto11:52 AM • 20005 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 25279 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 135321 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 140667 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Emmanuel Macron
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideo03:14 PM • 1254 views
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthdayVideo01:09 PM • 8882 views
Did Zendaya and Tom Holland really get married? Law Roach revealed all the cards12:03 PM • 10710 views
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 73787 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 71343 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Airbus A380

The government has allowed enterprises to receive additional weapons to protect critical infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed companies to receive weapons from the Armed Forces' warehouses to protect critical infrastructure. This expands the possibilities of site-specific protection for strategic enterprises.

The government has allowed enterprises to receive additional weapons to protect critical infrastructure

Ukraine is expanding the capabilities of object-specific protection for strategic enterprises by integrating private air defense groups into a single state air defense system. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the experimental project, allowing companies, regardless of ownership, to receive weapons from the Armed Forces' warehouses. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the adopted changes, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to temporarily transfer weapons and ammunition that are not currently used by combat units to enterprises. Svyrydenko emphasized that an individual decision will be made for each object, and the personnel of the air defense groups will undergo mandatory training and certification at the Ministry of Defense's institutions.

In case of ammunition use, replenishment will be carried out under a simplified procedure based on an act of actual expenditure. All decisions are made under the control of the military command and within the framework of the unified air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

— the Prime Minister noted.

Strategic goals of sky protection and analysis of attack effectiveness

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, in turn, emphasized that the state's priority is 100% identification of air threats and interception of at least 95% of enemy missiles and drones. To achieve this, the After Action Review system has been implemented to analyze each attack, and a command for "small" air defense has been formed, which coordinates the actions of civilian groups with the Air Force and regional administrations.

We have already implemented the After Action Review system to analyze attacks, formed the command of "small" air defense, and developed a concept for systemic protection against Shaheds, which we are implementing in stages. We have established coordination between the Air Force, military administrations, and the new command. Regional leaders have gained the ability to analyze the effectiveness of air defense in real time

— Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

New inventory rules and personnel certification

In addition to providing weapons, the Government has updated the procedure for accounting and storing air defense assets, introducing clear qualification requirements for the composition of protection groups at enterprises. The transfer of weapons will take place exclusively for the duration of the experimental project, which allows for the rapid involvement of private capabilities to repel massive aggressor attacks. This approach creates a multi-layered defense system where each strategic object receives its own tools for destroying air targets in real time.

Ministry of Defense changes approach to codification and accelerates arms supply to the front – Fedorov02.03.26, 16:05 • 1702 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineEconomyPolitics
Energy
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine