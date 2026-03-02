The government has allowed enterprises to receive additional weapons to protect critical infrastructure

Ukraine is expanding the capabilities of object-specific protection for strategic enterprises by integrating private air defense groups into a single state air defense system. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers has amended the experimental project, allowing companies, regardless of ownership, to receive weapons from the Armed Forces' warehouses. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the adopted changes, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be able to temporarily transfer weapons and ammunition that are not currently used by combat units to enterprises. Svyrydenko emphasized that an individual decision will be made for each object, and the personnel of the air defense groups will undergo mandatory training and certification at the Ministry of Defense's institutions.

In case of ammunition use, replenishment will be carried out under a simplified procedure based on an act of actual expenditure. All decisions are made under the control of the military command and within the framework of the unified air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the Prime Minister noted.

Strategic goals of sky protection and analysis of attack effectiveness

Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, in turn, emphasized that the state's priority is 100% identification of air threats and interception of at least 95% of enemy missiles and drones. To achieve this, the After Action Review system has been implemented to analyze each attack, and a command for "small" air defense has been formed, which coordinates the actions of civilian groups with the Air Force and regional administrations.

We have already implemented the After Action Review system to analyze attacks, formed the command of "small" air defense, and developed a concept for systemic protection against Shaheds, which we are implementing in stages. We have established coordination between the Air Force, military administrations, and the new command. Regional leaders have gained the ability to analyze the effectiveness of air defense in real time — Mykhailo Fedorov reported.

New inventory rules and personnel certification

In addition to providing weapons, the Government has updated the procedure for accounting and storing air defense assets, introducing clear qualification requirements for the composition of protection groups at enterprises. The transfer of weapons will take place exclusively for the duration of the experimental project, which allows for the rapid involvement of private capabilities to repel massive aggressor attacks. This approach creates a multi-layered defense system where each strategic object receives its own tools for destroying air targets in real time.

