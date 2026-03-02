Ministry of Defense changes approach to codification and accelerates arms supply to the front – Fedorov

The Ministry of Defense is reforming the system of codification of weapons and military equipment to reduce the time from product development to its supply to the troops. This was stated by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the government has updated three resolutions that change the approach to codification. From now on, the technical evaluation of a product does not depend on the confirmation of an urgent need, which allows manufacturers to go through the procedure faster and opens up opportunities for procurement.

We are reforming codification. Now the technical evaluation of a product does not depend on the confirmation of need - this reduces the time from development to the possibility of supplying it to the troops. - he noted.

Among the key changes is the possibility of undergoing codification regardless of current procurement plans. Manufacturers will also independently approve technical specifications, and the Ministry of Defense will make purchases in accordance with them.

Separate simplifications apply to ammunition. The testing procedure is simplified to avoid duplication of tests and reduce delivery times.

For unmanned systems and tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, a quality certificate from the manufacturer is sufficient for procurement. Additional state control procedures are not applied, but responsibility for quality rests entirely with the manufacturer.

The procedure for purchasing explosives for ammunition manufacturers is also being simplified, which should speed up production.

Fedorov emphasized that during the full-scale war in Ukraine, new technological markets have actually formed. If at the beginning of the invasion, 7 companies produced drones, today there are more than 500. In the field of electronic warfare, the number of manufacturers has grown from 2 to about 200, private companies producing missiles - from zero to more than 20, and ground robotic systems - to more than 100.

We are shortening the cycle from weapon development to its delivery to the front. - he concluded.

