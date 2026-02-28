Ukraine to scale up Drone Line with the Netherlands - Fedorov

Ukraine has agreed with the Netherlands to scale up the Drone Line, which already unites over 1,000 crews and significantly impacts Russian military losses at the front. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Fedorov said that he met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. During the conversation, they agreed to attract additional resources to continue and scale up the Drone Line project.

The Drone Line today unites over 1,000 crews. In January-February, they eliminated every third Russian soldier at the front. - he explained.

At the same time, he noted that the next step is the development of UAV components in corps and the creation of drone regiments, whose experience will be scaled to all corps.

Separately, the ministers discussed:

support for the F-16 program;

countering Russia's "shadow fleet";

development of the radar field;

supply of long-range artillery ammunition.

