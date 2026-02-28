$43.210.00
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
11:55 AM • 23833 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 25006 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 31955 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 37207 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 47324 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 44628 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 49232 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 47264 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 44320 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
Ukraine to scale up Drone Line with the Netherlands - Fedorov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ukraine and the Netherlands have agreed to scale up the Drone Line project, which already unites over 1,000 crews. This will allow for the attraction of additional resources to destroy Russian military personnel at the front.

Ukraine to scale up Drone Line with the Netherlands - Fedorov

Ukraine has agreed with the Netherlands to scale up the Drone Line, which already unites over 1,000 crews and significantly impacts Russian military losses at the front. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

Fedorov said that he met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius. During the conversation, they agreed to attract additional resources to continue and scale up the Drone Line project.

The Drone Line today unites over 1,000 crews. In January-February, they eliminated every third Russian soldier at the front.

- he explained.

At the same time, he noted that the next step is the development of UAV components in corps and the creation of drone regiments, whose experience will be scaled to all corps.

Separately, the ministers discussed:

  • support for the F-16 program;
    • countering Russia's "shadow fleet";
      • development of the radar field;
        • supply of long-range artillery ammunition.

          Ukraine to receive $38 billion for defense, significant portion to go to air defense - Fedorov12.02.26, 20:41 • 5620 views

          Olga Rozgon

          War in UkraineTechnologies
          Technology
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          Mykhailo Fedorov
          Netherlands
          Ukraine
          F-16 Fighting Falcon