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The government has allocated an additional UAH 60 billion for the needs of the Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

UAH 43.5 billion will go toward payments to servicemembers and support for their families. Another UAH 16.6 billion will be spent on weapons, communications, and equipment.

The government has allocated an additional UAH 60 billion for the needs of the Defense Forces

The government has additionally allocated UAH 60 billion for the needs of the Defense Forces. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, UAH 43.5 billion of this amount will go toward payments to service members and support for their families.

Another UAH 16.6 billion will be allocated for the purchase of ammunition, drones, electronic warfare and communications equipment, as well as for the repair and modernization of equipment

- Koretskyi clarified.

He added that the government is ensuring "timely payments and stable funding for units carrying out combat missions."

Reminder

The day before, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko stated that the financial support of service members is being funded on time and in full, and that no payment delays are expected through the end of the year.

Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts19.08.26, 19:55 • 173895 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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