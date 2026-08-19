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Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18213 views

The Ministry of Defense explained the composition of payments to military personnel in 2026 and the rewards for combat missions. Monthly combat payments are capped at UAH 460 thousand.

Salaries and combat payments for military personnel in 2026: who can expect what amounts

The Ministry of Defence explained what military personnel's payments will consist of in 2026 and what additional rewards are provided for carrying out combat missions. UNN writes about this, citing information on the website of the relevant ministry.

Depending on the conditions of service, a service member may receive basic monetary remuneration, allowances, bonuses, and combat payments.

Details

Military personnel are paid their monetary remuneration by the 20th of each month for the previous month. If the money arrives at the military unit late, the payment must be made within three days of its receipt. The amount depends on the service member's position, rank, length of service, conditions of service, and the tasks they perform.

The monetary remuneration consists primarily of a position salary, a payment for military rank, and a length-of-service allowance. The latter may amount to between 25% and 50% of the total of the position salary and rank salary. For example, military personnel with one to five years of service receive a 25% allowance, while those with five to ten years of service receive 30%.

Additional allowances are also provided for the specific conditions of service, work involving state secrets, qualifications, as well as monthly bonuses. The allowance for specific conditions of service amounts to at least 65% of the total of the position salary, rank salary, and length-of-service allowance.

Military personnel who do not participate in combat operations and do not receive combat payments of UAH 30,000, 50,000, or 100,000 may receive an additional UAH 10,000. This amount is accrued proportionally to the time spent performing official duties.

Together with the basic payments, the minimum monetary remuneration for performing service duties amounts to between UAH 30,000 per month.

How much is paid for combat missions

Separately, military personnel may receive an additional reward for participating in combat operations and carrying out special missions.

UAH 100,000 is provided for direct participation in combat along the line of contact and for carrying out missions involving fire damage against the enemy.

UAH 50,000 may be received by military personnel serving in military command bodies and headquarters that direct units engaged in combat operations.

Another UAH 30,000 is provided for carrying out combat and special missions under relevant orders. These include, in particular, air defence missions and providing support to units.

All these payments are accrued proportionally to the number of days during which the service member actually performed the relevant missions.

New zone-based payments

Additional payments have also been in effect since June 2026; their amount depends on how close to the line of combat contact the service member performs the mission.

UAH 170,000 is provided for carrying out missions directly on the line of contact, during an offensive, counteroffensive, or counterattack, in temporarily occupied territories, in the "grey zone," or on enemy territory.

UAH 70,000 is paid for carrying out missions at a distance of up to and including a company strongpoint.

If a service member worked in different zones during the month, the money will be calculated separately according to the number of days spent in each of them.

Daily payments are also provided for participation in active combat operations. UAH 20,000 per day may be received for restoring positions deep within one's own defence, while UAH 40,000 per day is paid for an assault on the line of contact or deep within the enemy's defence.

Separate bonuses will also be given for a specific result of combat work: UAH 100,000 for an enemy captured and UAH 15,000 for an enemy eliminated in close combat. In the latter case, the result must be confirmed by video.

What other payments military personnel may receive

Those who sign a military service contract for the first time are entitled to a one-time payment. For enlisted personnel, it amounts to UAH 26,624; for non-commissioned officers, UAH 29,952; and for officers, UAH 33,280.

In addition, once a year, a service member is entitled to health-improvement assistance in the amount of one month's monetary remuneration. Under certain conditions, they may also receive financial assistance to resolve social and domestic issues.

The total amount of monthly combat payments is capped at UAH 460,000. At the same time, basic monetary support, individual bonuses for combat performance, and the one-time payment for the first contract are calculated separately and may be added to this amount.

Let us remind you 

The Minister of Internal Affairs signed orders on additional rewards for National Guard personnel, police officers, and border guards. The payments take into account the complexity of the tasks and the results of combat operations.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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