The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new incentives and opportunities for the development of distributed generation. In particular, a special gas price has been set for cogeneration plants in frontline regions. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

The price of natural gas has been reduced to UAH 19,000 per thousand cubic meters for electricity producers at thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, gas turbine and gas piston units in frontline regions. The price will be valid for one year. Why is this important? Many power plants in frontline regions operate on gas and ensure the balancing of the energy system during peak loads. A stable and predictable gas price allows them to plan their work, conclude new contracts, and provide electricity when it is critical. - Svyrydenko noted.

The government simplified the procedure for installing distributed generation facilities and removed power restrictions.

We are simplifying the rules for installing gas piston, gas turbine units, and block-modular boiler houses of any capacity. Previously, power restrictions (from 1 MW) created difficulties for communities, hospitals, schools, and enterprises. This norm applies to all types of units: gas and diesel generators, cogeneration modules, gas turbine and gas piston units, energy storage systems. - Svyrydenko added.

The Cabinet of Ministers also resumed the tender for the construction of generating capacity, simplified permits for drilling wells, including for cogeneration facilities.

The government extended the experimental project on water supply in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the entire territory of Ukraine.

Now the government has allowed all regional military administrations to build wells during martial law under a simplified permitting procedure - without land allocation, special documentation, and other restrictions - the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy, the State Energy Supervision, the Ministry of Development, regional, and Kyiv city military administrations to make the process of connecting cogeneration units to the general network unhindered. Hotlines on energy issues will also operate to respond to violations, including with the involvement of law enforcement agencies if necessary.

We appealed to the NEURC so that the National Commission, for its part, would develop solutions to create favorable conditions and inform the government about them within a week. - the Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

At three nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which are under Kyiv's control - Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukrainian - electricity production returned to normal after Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grids last week.