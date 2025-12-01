The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned

$42.270.07
48.890.02
ukenru
01:38 PM • 5066 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 10713 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 14694 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 17691 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 30608 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18497 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 32450 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36915 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49635 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 42004 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fewer battles on the front line in the past day: what is the situation in the directions - map from the General StaffPhotoDecember 1, 06:15 AM • 18263 views
Occupiers with equipment blown up in Berdiansk: HUR showed videoVideoDecember 1, 07:10 AM • 12514 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 16000 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 20120 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 12393 views
Publications
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhoto12:30 PM • 10948 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyers09:30 AM • 20165 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 30608 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from DecemberDecember 1, 06:00 AM • 32450 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 76827 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means10:58 AM • 12429 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 16034 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 76827 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 55339 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 71619 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Gold
Airbus A320 series

The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned

Kyiv • UNN

 • 414 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has set a special gas price for cogeneration plants in frontline regions, which will be valid for one year. The government also simplified the procedure for installing distributed generation facilities and resumed the tender for the construction of generating capacity.

The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced new incentives and opportunities for the development of distributed generation. In particular, a special gas price has been set for cogeneration plants in frontline regions. This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, according to UNN.

Details

The price of natural gas has been reduced to UAH 19,000 per thousand cubic meters for electricity producers at thermal power plants, combined heat and power plants, gas turbine and gas piston units in frontline regions. The price will be valid for one year. Why is this important? Many power plants in frontline regions operate on gas and ensure the balancing of the energy system during peak loads. A stable and predictable gas price allows them to plan their work, conclude new contracts, and provide electricity when it is critical.

- Svyrydenko noted.

The government simplified the procedure for installing distributed generation facilities and removed power restrictions.

We are simplifying the rules for installing gas piston, gas turbine units, and block-modular boiler houses of any capacity. Previously, power restrictions (from 1 MW) created difficulties for communities, hospitals, schools, and enterprises. This norm applies to all types of units: gas and diesel generators, cogeneration modules, gas turbine and gas piston units, energy storage systems.

 - Svyrydenko added.

The Cabinet of Ministers also resumed the tender for the construction of generating capacity, simplified permits for drilling wells, including for cogeneration facilities.

The government extended the experimental project on water supply in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions to the entire territory of Ukraine.

Now the government has allowed all regional military administrations to build wells during martial law under a simplified permitting procedure - without land allocation, special documentation, and other restrictions 

- the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers instructed the Ministry of Energy, the State Energy Supervision, the Ministry of Development, regional, and Kyiv city military administrations to make the process of connecting cogeneration units to the general network unhindered. Hotlines on energy issues will also operate to respond to violations, including with the involvement of law enforcement agencies if necessary.

We appealed to the NEURC so that the National Commission, for its part, would develop solutions to create favorable conditions and inform the government about them within a week.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

At three nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which are under Kyiv's control - Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, and South Ukrainian - electricity production returned to normal after Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grids last week.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Yulia Svyrydenko
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv