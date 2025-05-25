$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 75694 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 57056 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 77390 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 130192 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 106868 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 74971 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 83331 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 69750 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53878 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 53413 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

The fire engulfed 20 cars: rescuers put out a fire in the Odesa region that occurred in a parking lot after an enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

In the Odesa region, a parking lot caught fire due to an enemy attack, the fire engulfed 20 cars. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, there were no casualties.

The fire engulfed 20 cars: rescuers put out a fire in the Odesa region that occurred in a parking lot after an enemy attack

A large-scale fire broke out in the Odesa region as a result of an enemy attack. The fire engulfed 20 cars in a parking lot located among high-rise buildings, reports the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and quickly localized the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. "As a result of the attack, 20 cars were burning in one of the parking lots located among high-rise buildings.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the spread of the fire to the densely parked cars nearby was prevented," the statement said.

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane25.05.25, 04:50 • 24519 views

Rescuers once again remind of the importance of observing safety rules and urge citizens to be careful in case of danger.

Let us remind you

UNN reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Kyiv region. It is known that three people died and ten were injured, including two children.

On May 25, as a result of an attack in the Zhytomyr region, 3 children died aged 8, 12 and 17.

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russia using UAVs and missiles. Several hits were recorded in different areas.

45 cruise missiles and 266 UAVs: the Air Force reported the number of neutralized enemy weapons25.05.25, 09:47 • 2256 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Odesa
