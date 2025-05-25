The fire engulfed 20 cars: rescuers put out a fire in the Odesa region that occurred in a parking lot after an enemy attack

A large-scale fire broke out in the Odesa region as a result of an enemy attack. The fire engulfed 20 cars in a parking lot located among high-rise buildings, reports the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Rescuers quickly arrived at the scene and quickly localized the fire. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. "As a result of the attack, 20 cars were burning in one of the parking lots located among high-rise buildings.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the spread of the fire to the densely parked cars nearby was prevented," the statement said.

Rescuers once again remind of the importance of observing safety rules and urge citizens to be careful in case of danger.

Let us remind you

UNN reported on the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Kyiv region. It is known that three people died and ten were injured, including two children.

On May 25, as a result of an attack in the Zhytomyr region, 3 children died aged 8, 12 and 17.

Chernihiv region was attacked by Russia using UAVs and missiles. Several hits were recorded in different areas.

