EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner

The European Union does not plan to resume purchases of Russian energy resources even in the event of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen during an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Copenhagen, writes UNN.

This is not a temporary sanction. Even if peace comes, in my opinion, we still do not need to import (energy resources from Russia - Ed.) — Jørgensen emphasized on Friday, September 5.

He clarified that even if peace comes to Ukraine, the EU does not intend to resume imports of Russian oil and gas. He also noted that the United States supports the EU's position on completely stopping purchases of Russian energy carriers.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, during a video conference of the "coalition of the willing" uniting countries ready to support Ukraine, reproached European leaders for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources. To this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen replied that after the start of the war, the EU sharply reduced imports of Russian oil and gas, and currently only Hungary and Slovakia buy them.

According to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, some European countries continue to purchase Russian oil through India. In addition, Trump called for economic pressure on China to limit its purchases of Russian oil, which finances the war in Ukraine.

