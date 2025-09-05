$41.350.02
Exclusive
08:58 AM
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
08:28 AM
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
08:19 AM
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
06:13 AM
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner

Kyiv • UNN

 248 views

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen stated that the EU does not plan to resume imports of Russian energy resources, even in the event of a peace agreement. The USA supports this position.

EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner

The European Union does not plan to resume purchases of Russian energy resources even in the event of a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow. This was stated by European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen during an informal meeting of EU energy ministers in Copenhagen, writes UNN.

This is not a temporary sanction. Even if peace comes, in my opinion, we still do not need to import (energy resources from Russia - Ed.)

— Jørgensen emphasized on Friday, September 5.

He clarified that even if peace comes to Ukraine, the EU does not intend to resume imports of Russian oil and gas. He also noted that the United States supports the EU's position on completely stopping purchases of Russian energy carriers.

Zelenskyy announced a "force" that will pressure Russia to stop the war
05.09.25, 12:35

Earlier, US President Donald Trump, during a video conference of the "coalition of the willing" uniting countries ready to support Ukraine, reproached European leaders for continuing to purchase Russian energy resources. To this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen replied that after the start of the war, the EU sharply reduced imports of Russian oil and gas, and currently only Hungary and Slovakia buy them.

According to Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, some European countries continue to purchase Russian oil through India. In addition, Trump called for economic pressure on China to limit its purchases of Russian oil, which finances the war in Ukraine.

America is ready to participate: Zelenskyy on security guarantees for Ukraine
05.09.25, 12:43

Stepan Haftko

