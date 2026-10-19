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The EU will not lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation until Russia ends the war - European Commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

The European Commission stated that sanctions against Russia will not be lifted until the war ends.

The EU will not lift any sanctions against the Russian Federation until Russia ends the war - European Commission

The European Union maintains the position that it will not lift any sanctions until Russia stops the war. European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho said this during a briefing on October 19, UNN reports.

Details

"It is important to recall the conclusions of the European Council, which reflected the view that the European Council regrets the previous decision by the United States to temporarily lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel, which concerned diesel fuel," Pinho commented on reports that the Trump administration had proposed that Europe resume purchasing Russian gas as part of a potential peace settlement in Ukraine, whether this had been discussed with European officials, and whether the European Commission rejected a return to importing Russian gas.

For our part, we are maintaining our position. And once again, President von der Leyen clearly stated last week, while heading to the European Council meeting, when she reiterated that we will not lift any sanctions until Russia stops the war, and this was made very clear, and we believe, as President von der Leyen also recalled, that coordinated action on both sides of the Atlantic regarding sanctions can change the situation and help end this war

- the European Commission spokesperson emphasized.

Trump proposes that Ukraine restore the transit of Russian gas to Europe as part of a "peace deal" — NYT18.10.26, 03:53 • 24559 views

Julia Shramko

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