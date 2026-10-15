The EU is in no hurry to protect the International Criminal Court from Trump's sanctions – Brussels has chosen a different path

The European Union is so far refraining from using a special mechanism to protect the International Criminal Court (ICC) from the U.S. sanctions imposed by Donald Trump's administration. Instead, Brussels is trying to resolve the situation through diplomatic channels. EUobserver reports, according to UNN.

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On October 14, the European Commission said it was continuing to seek practical solutions to protect the court, which investigates war crimes, genocide, and other serious international crimes.

We have not made any decisions yet. But we continue discussions at all levels – the European Commission spokesperson said in response to a question about the possibility of using a special blocking statute.

How the EU can protect the court from U.S. sanctions

The blocking statute allows the European Union to counter the effects of foreign sanctions on its territory. In particular, it prohibits European companies and banks from complying with specified sanctions imposed by third countries. The mechanism was previously used in response to U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran, and Libya.

The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against the entire ICC - Reuters

Despite having such an instrument, Brussels is currently betting on negotiations. According to EUobserver, at the EU summit on October 15, European leaders plan to call on Washington to lift the sanctions against the ICC.

The Trump administration announced the new financial restrictions last week. They became part of the pressure on the International Criminal Court after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and one of Hamas's commanders, Mohammed Deif.

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media