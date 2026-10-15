The EU is in no hurry to protect the International Criminal Court from Trump's sanctions – Brussels has chosen a different path

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
10:38 PM • 536 views
Ukraine's capitulation will not bring peace but will return Europe to Soviet-style imperialism – Meloni
09:37 PM • 5372 views
The US threatens to completely cut Ukraine off from intelligence after the next attack on Russian oil refineries – WPPhoto
09:01 PM • 7784 views
"Shakhtar" ended Ukrainian clubs' winless run in the Champions League – other results from the October 14 matchesPhoto
08:44 PM • 8342 views
NATO sees no threat of an imminent Russian attack but is ready to defend every inch of its territory – Rutte
07:43 PM • 11823 views
Russia is carrying out one of the largest attacks on Ukraine, taking advantage of problems with Starlink’s operation — Zelenskyy
07:25 PM • 12499 views
The Ministry of Defense stated that the quality of the Starlink connection has improved, but certain restrictions still remain.
07:17 PM • 11553 views
Ukrainian troops eliminated 68 occupiers in the Pokrovsk sector — General Staff
06:15 PM • 32808 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 23001 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 25822 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
76%
757mm
Popular news
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”October 14, 12:59 PM • 28626 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhotoOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 21201 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happenedOctober 14, 01:47 PM • 23038 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are respondingOctober 14, 02:48 PM • 21685 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn CarriagesOctober 14, 04:21 PM • 25433 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 32819 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 50667 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 67025 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 80781 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 93491 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Radosław Sikorski
Kash Patel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lutsk, a Russian drone damaged the world's largest painting, covering an area of more than 2,000 m²Photo10:05 PM • 794 views
Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire09:05 PM • 2230 views
"Roof of Europe" has shrunk — Mont Blanc lost more than a metre in height in a year07:33 PM • 5140 views
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 11170 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn CarriagesOctober 14, 04:21 PM • 25463 views
Actual
Starlink
The Guardian
Heating
The Washington Post
Financial Times

The EU is in no hurry to protect the International Criminal Court from Trump's sanctions – Brussels has chosen a different path

Kyiv • UNN

 • 658 views

Brussels is not yet applying the Blocking Statute against the U.S. sanctions on the ICC. EU leaders plan to call on Washington to lift the restrictions.

The EU is in no hurry to protect the International Criminal Court from Trump's sanctions – Brussels has chosen a different path

The European Union is so far refraining from using a special mechanism to protect the International Criminal Court (ICC) from the U.S. sanctions imposed by Donald Trump's administration. Instead, Brussels is trying to resolve the situation through diplomatic channels. EUobserver reports, according to UNN.

Details

On October 14, the European Commission said it was continuing to seek practical solutions to protect the court, which investigates war crimes, genocide, and other serious international crimes.

We have not made any decisions yet. But we continue discussions at all levels

– the European Commission spokesperson said in response to a question about the possibility of using a special blocking statute.

How the EU can protect the court from U.S. sanctions

The blocking statute allows the European Union to counter the effects of foreign sanctions on its territory. In particular, it prohibits European companies and banks from complying with specified sanctions imposed by third countries. The mechanism was previously used in response to U.S. sanctions against Cuba, Iran, and Libya.

The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against the entire ICC - Reuters21.09.26, 09:57 • 5423 views

Despite having such an instrument, Brussels is currently betting on negotiations. According to EUobserver, at the EU summit on October 15, European leaders plan to call on Washington to lift the sanctions against the ICC.

The Trump administration announced the new financial restrictions last week. They became part of the pressure on the International Criminal Court after it issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and one of Hamas's commanders, Mohammed Deif.

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media09.10.26, 18:25 • 6313 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Israel
European Commission
Donald Trump
European Union
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States