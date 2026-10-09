The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
02:20 PM • 10613 views
Moscow and the region are under attack by drones and balloons; more than 370 flights have been delayed at airportsVideo
01:40 PM • 13284 views
Russia has equipped the "Shaheds" it uses to attack Kyiv with new 32-element antennas — what challenges this creates for UkrainePhoto
01:36 PM • 12198 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived in Miami for talks with Trump's envoys - report
01:19 PM • 10808 views
Special parking spaces for drivers with young children will be introduced in Ukraine — what will change
12:26 PM • 14034 views
Points of Invincibility have begun operating in Kyiv – where the situation with electricity is the most difficult
12:05 PM • 13510 views
Zelenskyy revealed which drones the Defense Forces used to strike Russian oil refineries: modified FP-1s and An-196 RSPhotoVideo
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 32541 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
October 9, 09:11 AM • 19900 views
2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South AfricaPhoto
October 9, 08:02 AM • 28163 views
There are once again more outage schedules amid Russia's attacks; parts of Kyiv and seven regions are without power
Exclusive
October 9, 07:59 AM • 22589 views
Delays in the case of medical negligence by Odrex doctors: two consecutive hearings canceled
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3m/s
94%
747mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages have been reintroduced in parts of the regions - Kyiv and the region have been affectedOctober 9, 05:49 AM • 13674 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 63313 views
Widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner urged Jessica Biel to reconsider her role in the film "Playmates"11:01 AM • 13175 views
Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with TrumpVideo11:31 AM • 12186 views
Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence11:57 AM • 10858 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water stream02:52 PM • 3012 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expect02:39 PM • 4528 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhoto01:46 PM • 9576 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 32548 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 63471 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Germany
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A man won a three-year dispute over a parking fine by using ChatGPT as his lawyer03:10 PM • 918 views
“We had a deal. Where is my Bentley?” — Usyk addressed promoter Frank Warren in LondonPhotoVideo02:03 PM • 6434 views
The last original mural will be preserved on the Berlin WallPhoto12:23 PM • 9958 views
Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence11:57 AM • 10988 views
Nobel laureate Navi Pillay joked about sharing the prize with TrumpVideo11:31 AM • 12325 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Mushrooms
Starlink
Social network

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

The administration of Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the ICC, accusing it of persecuting Americans. The court said it would continue its work.

The US imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court - media
Marco Rubio. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via REUTERS

On Friday, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC)—just hours after one of its former judges received the Nobel Peace Prize—putting Washington on a path toward a diplomatic conflict with its European allies, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan condemned the sanctions and said they would not stop the tribunal’s work.

The Trump administration has long been hostile toward the court, established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, and has previously imposed sanctions on its prosecutors and judges. Friday’s move has significantly broader implications, as it potentially provides for penalties against companies that provide services to the court itself.

"President Trump will never allow the International Criminal Court to prosecute Americans," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"That is why today the United States is imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court. We will prohibit transactions with this rogue court, cut off its resources, and undermine its ability to function."

ICC Deputy Prosecutor Khan told Reuters that the sanctions "must be condemned."

"These sanctions are aimed at undermining the rule of law at the international level and the work carried out by an independent judicial institution," Khan said. "Our work will continue across all our cases, investigations, and prosecutions."

Washington has sharply criticized the ICC over its issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as over its previous investigation into the actions of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan (which the ICC later closed).

2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South Africa09.10.26, 12:11 • 19899 views

In addition

The ICC consists of 125 states, including all EU countries and all NATO members except the United States and Turkey. The court has received strong public support from member states, including key U.S. allies, and is based in the Netherlands—a country that is a member of both the EU and NATO.

Navi Pillay, a South African lawyer who received the Nobel Peace Prize earlier on Friday, served as a judge on the ICC Appeals Chamber from 2003 to 2008. In its citation, the prize committee said that by choosing her, it sought to "remind us of important things" at a time when "judges and institutions of international law are facing political attacks."

"An international legal system in which war criminals are held accountable and victims of abuse see justice restored is a prerequisite for a peaceful world," the committee said.

Rubio said the sanctions had been formulated in a way that would allow the court and its member states to respond to U.S. concerns.

Washington immediately provided for certain exceptions. Shortly after the sanctions were announced, the U.S. Treasury Department issued four general licenses allowing certain transactions related to telecommunications, software, and ICC pension payments, as well as transactions involving individuals detained by the ICC.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
Marco Rubio
United States Department of the Treasury
NATO
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
European Union
Benjamin Netanyahu
Netherlands
Turkey
United States