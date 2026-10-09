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2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South Africa

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The laureate was South African lawyer Navi Pillay. She was recognized for defending international law and prosecuting war crimes and genocide.

2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem Pillay of South Africa

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay of South Africa. The Nobel Committee announced this on October 9, UNN reports.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decided to award the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize to Navanethem "Navi" Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law

- the committee said.

Trump said that he deserves the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize 08.10.26, 13:12 • 3890 views

As stated, "The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to a person who, with exceptional courage and integrity, has paved the way toward a more inclusive global legal order. This year's laureate, Navi Pillay, played an important role in ensuring the prosecution of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide."

"The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Navi Pillay's commitment to universal legal principles and her firm moral compass have been constants throughout her long career. Pillay was born into a family of Indian Tamil origin during apartheid in Durban, South Africa, and became a lawyer and a pioneer in the field of law while facing profound structural discrimination, segregation, and exclusion. A common thread is her early work defending Nelson Mandela and others who opposed apartheid, through to her work as a judge in some of the key international judicial cases of our time," the statement said.

This year's laureate, it is noted, "significantly expanded the scope and impact of international law. She served as a judge on the High Court of South Africa, the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, and the International Criminal Court. She was the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and, until recently, headed the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into the Occupied Palestinian Territory. Today, Navi Pillay is a judge at the International Court of Justice in a case in which Myanmar is accused of genocide."

"In historic international judicial cases, she demonstrated that legal measures can help prevent acts of war and violence. Navi Pillay also contributed to strengthening the institutions of international law. Her independence, experience, and steadfastness have made her one of the most respected international lawyers of our time," the statement said.

Canadian author Anne Carson received the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature08.10.26, 14:09 • 11678 views

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