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Trump said that he deserves the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

Trump said that he deserves the 2026 Peace Prize, but does not know the committee's decision. The laureate will be announced on Friday.

Trump said that he deserves the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

U.S. President Donald Trump said he deserves the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, but does not know whether he will receive it. The Norwegian Nobel Committee is due to announce the prize laureate on Friday. Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

"I don't know what their decision will be," Trump said of the 2026 prize, whose laureate the Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce on Friday. "They have a reputation for perhaps not awarding it to people like me."

Since returning to the White House last year, Trump has repeatedly said that he deserves this possibly most prestigious award in the world.

"It's about time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. "But last time, it was a great honor for me to receive it indirectly from a laureate who said that no one in history deserved it more than President Trump."

The leaders of Cambodia, Israel, and Pakistan have said they nominated Trump for the prize, although it is impossible to verify these claims.

Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States07.10.26, 22:53 • 26568 views

The publication notes that parties to some of the conflicts Trump considers resolved deny the U.S. president's role in diplomatic efforts, while in some of these regions fighting has flared up again, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and along the border between Cambodia and Thailand.

Trump has failed to achieve a settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, which he promised to end on the first day of his second presidential term. U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran led to a conflict that has continued for seven months, disrupted global energy supplies, and caused gas prices to rise ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Among the favorites to receive the prize this year are Pope Leo, the International Criminal Court, and the special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories.

We remind you

In January, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado gave Trump her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize medal, seeking to secure U.S. support for her efforts in Venezuela.

Trump said he should receive the prize after intervening in eight conflicts since taking office last January.

Olga Rozgon

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