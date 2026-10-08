Canadian author Anne Carson received the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Canadian poet and essayist Anne Carson. The Nobel Committee announced this on October 8, UNN reports.

The 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Canadian author Anne Carson "for her bold and inventive oeuvre which, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, creates new forms for contemporary literature" - the committee said.

This year's Nobel Prize laureate Anne Carson was born in 1950 in Toronto, Canada. In 1981, she published her doctoral dissertation in the journal "Classics " under the title "Odi et Amo Ergo Sum" and throughout her career combined writing poetry with translation work and teaching at various universities.

"Almost all of her literary work is focused on the intersection of the philologist's obsession with words and the poet's quest for new meaning. She herself identified the etymology of words as the starting point for all her work," the committee noted.

The new Nobel Prize laureate Anne Carson published a series of distinguished works in the 1990s. Among them was "The Glass Essay" in the collection "Glass, Irony, and God" (1995), "which demonstrates the potential of the long poem, where the boundaries between genres become blurred."

In the same decade, another work was published that is often called Carson's greatest, titled "Autobiography of Red: A Novel in Verse" (1998).

"Throughout her career as an author, Carson explores the possibilities of writing with a light touch, a process through which the literary sketch has become particularly valuable to her. Her collaboration with visual artists and choreographers, as well as with opera and theatre directors, demonstrates the freedom with which she approaches literary expectations and systems of rules. This lies at the heart of the outstanding significance her work since the 1990s has had for the international artistic and literary scene," the committee's statement says.

Could help in pharmaceuticals: the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded for discoveries related to homochirality