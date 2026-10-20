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The enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region twice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 304 views

During the night of October 20, two enemy drones attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. The threat in the region continues.

The enemy attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region twice

An enemy drone attacked a critical energy infrastructure facility in the Lviv region during the night of Tuesday, October 20. This was reported by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the air raid alert in the region is ongoing, and the threat remains high.

Later, Kozytskyi stated that during the air raid alert, a second enemy drone attacked the same facility.

Emergency Service specialists are working at the site. ... We strongly urge you not to neglect safety rules during an air raid alert! Please proceed to the nearest shelter! The enemy is treacherous—any facility on the territory of Ukraine is under threat!

- the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration urged.

We remind you

On October 13, a downed enemy drone fell in Malehiv near Lviv. Private houses were damaged, and three people were injured.

The Verkhovna Rada does not plan to relocate its work to Lviv – Stefanchuk28.09.26, 17:47 • 21252 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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