The National Bank of Ukraine lowered the official exchange rates of the dollar, euro, Polish zloty and British pound for Thursday, November 26, while the Swiss franc rose significantly. This is evidenced by NBU data, UNN reports.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate fell by 8 kopecks to UAH 45.27. The euro dropped by 7 kopecks to UAH 49.53, while the Polish zloty lost 6 kopecks to UAH 11.06.

The British pound sterling fell by 11 kopecks to UAH 59.17. At the same time, the Swiss franc rose by as much as 39 kopecks, reaching UAH 54.36.

How much the currency costs at banks and exchange offices

Ukrainian banks buy dollars at an average rate of UAH 44.99 and sell them for UAH 45.68. The euro buying rate is UAH 49.22, while the selling rate is UAH 50.11.

On the cash market, dollars are bought for UAH 45.40 and sold for UAH 45.55. Euros can be bought for UAH 50.16 and sold for UAH 49.90.

Exchange offices buy Polish zlotys for UAH 11.17 and sell them for UAH 11.35. The British pound costs UAH 59.40 when buying and UAH 60.38 when selling, while the Swiss franc costs UAH 54.40 and UAH 55.20, respectively.

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