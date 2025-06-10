$41.490.09
The deployment of the US National Guard in Los Angeles will last 60 days and cost $134 million - Hegseth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The deployment of US federal troops in Los Angeles to suppress protests will last 60 days. The US Secretary of Defense said it would cost $134 million.

The deployment of the US National Guard in Los Angeles will last 60 days and cost $134 million - Hegseth

The deployment of US federal troops in Los Angeles to suppress anti-government protests over the White House's immigration policy will cost at least $134 million and last 60 days. This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at a hearing of the Subcommittee of the House Appropriations Committee, UNN reports citing the Associated Press.

We have stated publicly that it is 60 days because we want to ensure that these rioters, looters, and thugs from the other side who are attacking our police officers know that we are not going anywhere,"

- Hegseth told members of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense.

Details

The current cost estimate for the deployment is $134 million, which is mainly due to travel, accommodation and food costs, Hegseth said.

US Protests: Trump Explains Why He Introduced the National Guard09.06.25, 20:30 • 3598 views

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump ordered to send at least 2,000 National Guard soldiers to Los Angeles County to assist immigration agents who faced protesters protesting against workplace raids.

California National Guard troops were deployed on the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday to help quell protests, which have been going on for the third day, against US President Donald Trump's immigration measures, a move that California's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom called illegal.

Newsom: Trump sent troops to Los Angeles without fuel, food, water, and a place to sleep10.06.25, 00:47 • 6284 views

California is challenging Trump's order to send the National Guard to Los Angeles. The state has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over its decision to deploy troops in Los Angeles to protect immigration agents and suppress protests of disgruntled people with the help of security forces. Trump is accused of "an unprecedented usurpation of state power and resources".

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Pete Hegseth
Gavin Newsom
Associated Press
White House
California
Donald Trump
United States
Los Angeles
